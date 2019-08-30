Get an Up-Close Look at the Original Costume Sketches of Tony Winner William Ivey Long

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Get an Up-Close Look at the Original Costume Sketches of Tony Winner William Ivey Long
By Hannah Vine
Aug 30, 2019
 
The six-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday August 30.
William Ivey Long
William Ivey Long Monica Simoes

Tony Award winner William Ivey Long has won six of the coveted awards for Best Costume Design: Nine (1982), Crazy for You (1992), The Producers (2001), Hairspray (2003), Grey Gardens (2007), and Cinderella (2013).

Long has designed over 70 shows on Broadway, including the currently running productions of Chicago, Tootsie, and Beetlejuice. He has also designed Lend Me a Tenor, Six Degrees of Separation, Guys and Dolls (1992), Smokey Joe's Cafe, Cabaret (1998), The Boy from Oz, The Music Man, Contact, Young Frankenstein, Big Fish, and Bullets Over Broadway. His work for television includes costumes for Grease Live! and Fox’s Rocky Horror.

READ: How Meghan Markle’s Rehearsal Dinner Dress Inspired Tootsie’s Signature Look

He was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2006 and elected chairman of the American Theatre Wing in 2012.

Flip through the original costume sketches from a few of his shows below:

Get an Up-Close Look at the Original Costume Sketches of Tony Winner William Ivey Long

Get an Up-Close Look at the Original Costume Sketches of Tony Winner William Ivey Long

The six-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday August 30.

29 PHOTOS
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Nine_Anita Morris_HR.jpg
Nine – Carla William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Nine_Chorus Girls_HR.jpg
Nine – Chorus Girls William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_A_Christmas_Carol_Walter Charles_HR.jpg
A Christmas Carol – Ebenezer Scrooge William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Crazy_For_You_I've Got Rhythym_HR.jpg
Crazy For You – Chorus Girls William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Guys and Dolls_HR.jpg
Guys and Dolls William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Chicago_Bebe Neuwirth_HR.jpg
Chicago – Velma Kelly William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Chicago_Charlotte d'Amboise_HR.jpg
Chicago – Roxie Hart William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Music Man_HR.jpg
The Music Man – Pickalittle Ladies William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_The Producers_Gary Beach_HR.jpg
The Producers – Roger De Bris William Ivey Long
William_Ivey_Long_Costume_Sketches_Cabaret_Natasha Richardson_HR.jpg
Cabaret – Sally Bowles William Ivey Long
Share


Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!