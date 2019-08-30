Get an Up-Close Look at the Original Costume Sketches of Tony Winner William Ivey Long

The six-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday August 30.

Tony Award winner William Ivey Long has won six of the coveted awards for Best Costume Design: Nine (1982), Crazy for You (1992), The Producers (2001), Hairspray (2003), Grey Gardens (2007), and Cinderella (2013).

Long has designed over 70 shows on Broadway, including the currently running productions of Chicago, Tootsie, and Beetlejuice. He has also designed Lend Me a Tenor, Six Degrees of Separation, Guys and Dolls (1992), Smokey Joe's Cafe, Cabaret (1998), The Boy from Oz, The Music Man, Contact, Young Frankenstein, Big Fish, and Bullets Over Broadway. His work for television includes costumes for Grease Live! and Fox’s Rocky Horror.

He was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2006 and elected chairman of the American Theatre Wing in 2012.

Flip through the original costume sketches from a few of his shows below:



