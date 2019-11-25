Getting Into Character With The Book of Mormon’s Dave Thomas Brown

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 25, 2019
The actor, starring as Elder Price in the Tony Award-winning hit musical, gives Playbill an inside look at his pre-show routine.
Dave Thomas Brown
Dave Thomas Brown Marc J. Franklin

Dave Thomas Brown first met Elder Price, The Book of Mormon’s all-American Mormon, in 2011, sitting in the Eugene O’Neill Theatre during previews of the soon-to-be Tony Award–winning musical.

“I sat in that audience and was just so acutely aware that I was seeing something that had never been done before, that was pushing the limits of story telling. I was like, ‘That is the role. That is the role that I want to play someday,'” he says.

After seven years, Brown finally got his chance, joining the production as Elder Price in February 2018. Even after more than 500 performances as Elder Price, Brown still relishes the experience.

“You can walk straight up to a Broadway theatre and be right there," he says. “The distance between the audience entrance and the stage door is a matter of hard work and luck and factors that are out of your control. I don't take it for granted.”

Flip through photos of Brown’s pre-show process below:

Dave Thomas Brown
The Book of Mormon at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
The Book of Mormon's Dave Thomas Brown arrives at the theatre, ready for another performance of the Tony Award–winning musical. Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
"The distance between the audience entrance and the stage door is a matter of hard work and luck and factors that are out of your control. I don't take it for granted.” Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
Brown signs in for another show. Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
“Musical theatre has been done a lot of different ways but I think that The Book of Mormon took it to another level. The thing I really learned in my debut was just how incredible the writing is. You can really just lean on the strength of Trey [Parker], Matt [Matt Stone], and their writing.” Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
“The way Elder Price is written, he goes from thinking, ‘I'm the absolute bees knees’ to completely losing his faith, and then redefining his faith. Playing him through his hubris is so satisfying." Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
Brown signs fan mail before beginning his pre-show process. Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
Brown checks in with his co-star, Cody Jamison Strand. “Cody and I just get each other. We bounce off each other so well, and I'm always happy to just talk to him on stage. Even though it's a big musical, the quiet moments of subtlety and talking with him isaresome of my favorite times. I have such a good partner in him as Elder Cunningham.” Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
After a quick shower, Brown begins his transformation into Elder Price. Marc J. Franklin
Dave Thomas Brown
Brown sets his microphone in his hair. Marc J. Franklin
