Getting Into Character With The Book of Mormon’s Dave Thomas Brown

The actor, starring as Elder Price in the Tony Award-winning hit musical, gives Playbill an inside look at his pre-show routine.

Dave Thomas Brown first met Elder Price, The Book of Mormon’s all-American Mormon, in 2011, sitting in the Eugene O’Neill Theatre during previews of the soon-to-be Tony Award–winning musical.

“I sat in that audience and was just so acutely aware that I was seeing something that had never been done before, that was pushing the limits of story telling. I was like, ‘That is the role. That is the role that I want to play someday,'” he says.

After seven years, Brown finally got his chance, joining the production as Elder Price in February 2018. Even after more than 500 performances as Elder Price, Brown still relishes the experience.

“You can walk straight up to a Broadway theatre and be right there," he says. “The distance between the audience entrance and the stage door is a matter of hard work and luck and factors that are out of your control. I don't take it for granted.”

Flip through photos of Brown’s pre-show process below:

