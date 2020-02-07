Ghostlight Records Will Release London Cast Recording of Rags

Stephen Schwartz will executive produce the recording of his musical.

Ghostlight Records will release a cast recording of Rags The Musical, currently playing a limited run at Park Theatre, London, through February 8. This will be the first recording of the show since Sony’s 1991 album with the Broadway cast.

The album, which will be recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music, will be executive-produced by composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz with Nick Barstow as music producer and orchestrator and Joe Bunker as musical director.

In a statement Schwartz said, “I could not be more pleased that this beautifully sung production of Rags is being recorded by this group of terrific actors and musicians. I and my fellow authors consider ourselves lucky indeed!"

Rags has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised by David Thompson, with lyrics by Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

The London production stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram, Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack with Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Production Photos: Rags at London's Park Theatre Production Photos: Rags at London's Park Theatre 14 PHOTOS

The musical is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings) with musical direction by Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

Rags The Musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.