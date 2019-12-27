Gideon Glick, Lesli Margherita, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, More Set for Live at the Lortel Podcast Series

Eric Ostrow hosts the interview series at Off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation's Live at the Lortel podcast interview series, which focuses on Off-Broadway, will continue in January with five theatre artists.

Eric Ostrow hosts the series at Off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Each taping lasts about one hour with 45 minutes of moderated conversation.

The lineup for January follows:

January 8

2 PM: Trip Cullman (director of the upcoming Unknown Soldier at Playwrights Horizons)

January 10

2 PM: Lesli Margherita (previous Lucille Lortel Award nominee, soon to be seen in Emojiland at The Duke)

4:30 PM: Gideon Glick (Tony nominee returning to play Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre)

January 12

2 PM: Beth Malone (Tony nominee set to take the lead in Transport Group’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown)

4:30 PM: Donnetta Lavinia Grays (actor-playwright whose new work is Where We Stand for Baltimore Center Stage and WP Theater)

Previous guests include Richard Nelson, Theresa Rebeck, John Glover, Lee Sunday Evans, Marsha Mason, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Saheem Ali, Robert LuPone, John Doyle, and Will Van Dyke. Podcasts can be heard via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

Tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting LiveattheLortel.com.

