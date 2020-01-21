Gideon Glick Takes Over as Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

Glick, who takes over from Jonathan Groff January 21, previously stepped into the leading role last fall.

Tony nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) returns to the role of Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors January 21, this time staying in the show through its last scheduled performance in March. Glick, who previously performed in the production in November, 2019, takes over from Tony nominee Jonathan Groff.

Originally scheduled to play a limited run in the fall, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors continues its extended engagement at the Westside Theatre through March 15.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the cast of the hit revival features Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown); Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman; Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

The production began performances September 17. Glick previously played Seymour for two weeks, November 5–17, while Groff was on a scheduled leave.

