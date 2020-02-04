Gingold Theatrical Group to Honor Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and More

The 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala will feature performances by Brenda Braxton and Aaron Weinstein.

Gingold Theatrical Group, led by Artistic Director David Staller, will present the 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala March 16 at Robert Restaurant atop the Museum of Arts & Design at Columbus Circle.

The evening will honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders, who have shared the stage in such Richard Nelson works as The Gabriel Family Plays, The Apple Family Plays, and The Michaels; and Ethan E. Litwin, a supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board.

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally, and Brian Murray.

The upcoming gala, which will transport attendees to a 1930s deco nightclub with a dance orchestra led by Dan Levinson, will feature performances by Tony nominee Brenda Braxton and Aaron Weinstein with more to be announced. Attendees can also expect a cocktail hour, Irish dinner, and a silent auction. Guests are asked to dress in their best black-and-white.

Proceeds will benefit GTG’s full production of Shaw's The Devil's Disciple, which will run at New York’s Theatre Row this fall.

“This year we have three wonderfully compelling honorees. Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders, one of the New York theatre community’s golden couples, are both award winning actors of stage and screen, and have demonstrated throughout their long careers unparalleled excellence. Ethan E. Litwin, long a member of the GTG Board of Directors, is partner at Constantine Cannon LLP, where he specializes in antitrust litigation, and currently represents the Writers Guild of America in its lawsuit against the major Hollywood talent agencies. These three will be honored for their Artistic and Cultural Contribution to Society,” said Staller in a statement.

For more information email info@gingoldgroup.org.

