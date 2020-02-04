Gingold Theatrical Group to Honor Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Gingold Theatrical Group to Honor Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and More
By Andrew Gans
Feb 04, 2020
 
The 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala will feature performances by Brenda Braxton and Aaron Weinstein.
The Michaels_The Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_HR
Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Gingold Theatrical Group, led by Artistic Director David Staller, will present the 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala March 16 at Robert Restaurant atop the Museum of Arts & Design at Columbus Circle.

The evening will honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders, who have shared the stage in such Richard Nelson works as The Gabriel Family Plays, The Apple Family Plays, and The Michaels; and Ethan E. Litwin, a supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board.

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally, and Brian Murray.

Tony_Awards_Gala_2019_HR
Brenda Braxton Marc. J. Franklin

The upcoming gala, which will transport attendees to a 1930s deco nightclub with a dance orchestra led by Dan Levinson, will feature performances by Tony nominee Brenda Braxton and Aaron Weinstein with more to be announced. Attendees can also expect a cocktail hour, Irish dinner, and a silent auction. Guests are asked to dress in their best black-and-white.

Proceeds will benefit GTG’s full production of Shaw's The Devil's Disciple, which will run at New York’s Theatre Row this fall.

“This year we have three wonderfully compelling honorees. Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders, one of the New York theatre community’s golden couples, are both award winning actors of stage and screen, and have demonstrated throughout their long careers unparalleled excellence. Ethan E. Litwin, long a member of the GTG Board of Directors, is partner at Constantine Cannon LLP, where he specializes in antitrust litigation, and currently represents the Writers Guild of America in its lawsuit against the major Hollywood talent agencies. These three will be honored for their Artistic and Cultural Contribution to Society,” said Staller in a statement.

For more information email info@gingoldgroup.org.

Photos: GTG's 2019 Golden Shamrock Gala

Photos: GTG's 2019 Golden Shamrock Gala

25 PHOTOS
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Melissa Errico Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Melissa Errico Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_Claybourne Elder_HR
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_Claybourne Elder_HR Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Claybourne Elder Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
David Staller Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Alison Fraser and David Staller Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Stephen Schwartz Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Stephen Schwartz Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Pamela Singleton Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Claybourne Elder Walter McBride
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!