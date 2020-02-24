Girl From the North Country Releases New Production Images for Broadway

The Off-Broadway hit is currently in previews at the Belasco.

Go inside the world of Girl From the North Country with fresh images from the Broadway production, currently in previews at the Belasco Theatre.

Previously seen in London's West End, as well as Off-Broadway, the Broadway production will officially open March 5.

Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music from Bob Dylan's catalog, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

The Broadway company of Girl From the North Country is largely made up of performers who were in the show's 2018 Off-Broadway run. Reprising their performances from The Public Theater production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast are Jay O. Sanders, who will play Nick Laine, Austin Scott, who plays Joe Scott, and Matt McGrath who plays Reverend Marlowe.

Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange are also new ensemble members.

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

The Broadway run features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind, and music direction by Marco Paguia.

