Girl Meets World Star Sabrina Carpenter to Make Broadway Debut in Mean Girls

Girl Meets World Star Sabrina Carpenter to Make Broadway Debut in Mean Girls
By Andrew Gans
Feb 11, 2020
The Tina Fey musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.
Singer, songwriter, and actor Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World) will make her Broadway debut in the hit musical Mean Girls beginning March 10 at the August Wilson Theatre.

She will step into the role of Cady Heron, succeeding Erika Henningsen, who will play her final performance February 22. Carpenter will continue in the role through June 7.

As previously reported, March 10 also marks the arrival of Olivia Kaufmann, who will take over the role of Janis Sarkisian from Barrett Wilbert Weed; Chad Burris, who will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard; and Laura Leigh Turner, who will succeed Kate Rockwell in the role of Karen Smith.

The cast also currently features Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The ensemble includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Inside the Mean Girls Costumes

Designer Gregg Barnes says that Janis' jackets "sum up angst and art and politics and not fitting in, but having a very particular style." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
This jacket was originally used in another Barnes-designed show but got cut. A year and a half later, he saw it and thought, "Oh my gosh, this should be Janis." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
The eye motif is found all over the jacket. Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
The back of Janis' jacket is meant to look as if Janice has drawn these paintings herself. In fact, they were done by Jeff Fender, a Broadway legend known for his fabric painting. Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
"I gave the jacket to Jeff and we talked about the character and I didn't over-explain what I want, he then basically came up with the stuff that's on the jacket," said Barnes. "There's the slogans, so it's a little bit political, it honors heart." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Frida Khalo on Janice's jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Feminine message on Janice's jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Eye motif on Janice's jean jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis, and Jeff Fender actually collaborated on the jackets. "She would say, 'Oh I love this,' and then we could put more patches and make it unique to her." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Painting on Janice's jean jacket Marc J. Franklin
