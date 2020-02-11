Girl Meets World Star Sabrina Carpenter to Make Broadway Debut in Mean Girls

The Tina Fey musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World) will make her Broadway debut in the hit musical Mean Girls beginning March 10 at the August Wilson Theatre.

She will step into the role of Cady Heron, succeeding Erika Henningsen, who will play her final performance February 22. Carpenter will continue in the role through June 7.

As previously reported, March 10 also marks the arrival of Olivia Kaufmann, who will take over the role of Janis Sarkisian from Barrett Wilbert Weed; Chad Burris, who will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard; and Laura Leigh Turner, who will succeed Kate Rockwell in the role of Karen Smith.

The cast also currently features Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The ensemble includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

