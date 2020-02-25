Glee Alum Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Join Wicked on Broadway

The two step in as Elphaba and Fiyero February 25.

Lindsay Pearce, who earned a breakout role on Glee after competing on the reality series The Glee Project, makes her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked beginning February 25. She succeeds Hannah Corneau in the role at the Gershwin Theatre.

Also joining the principal company is Sam Gravitte, who takes on the role of Fiyero from Jake Boyd. Gravitte made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of the musical for a two-month stint last year.

Pearce was a runner-up in the first season of The Glee Project (as was Broadway alum Alex Newell); in one episode, she sang Elphaba's Act 1 anthem "Defying Gravity." She went on to guest star in the musical series, playing Harmony, a rival to Lea Michele's Rachel Berry. Her additional credits include Los Angeles productions of the holiday panto A Snow White Christmas, Spring Awakening, and Bare.

The current cast of the Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman musical includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond, and Shoba Narayan as Nessrose.

