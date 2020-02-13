Glee Alum Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte to Star in Wicked on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Glee Alum Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte to Star in Wicked on Broadway
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 13, 2020
Buy Tickets to Wicked
 
The two join the company as Elphaba and Fiyero this month.
Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte_HR.jpg

Lindsay Pearce, who earned a breakout role on Glee after competing on the reality series The Glee Project, will make her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked. She'll begin performances February 25, succeeding current star Hannah Corneau at the Gershwin Theatre.

Also joining the principal company that day is Sam Gravitte, who'll take on the role of Fiyero from Jake Boyd. Gravitte made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of the musical for a two-month stint last year.

Pearce was a runner-up in the first season of The Glee Project (as was Broadway alum Alex Newell); in one episode, she sang Elphaba's Act 1 anthem "Defying Gravity." She went on to guest star in the musical series, playing Harmony, a rival to Lea Michele's Rachel Berry. Her additional credits include Los Angeles productions of the holiday panto A Snow White Christmas, Spring Awakening, and Bare.

The current cast of the Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman musical includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond, and Shoba Narayan as Nessrose.

Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

25 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Corneau spends her pre-show centering herself. "I get to [the theatre] about an hour before the show to relax before I get into the chair. There has to be a reverence to the responsibility at hand, and I think that [requires] relaxation." Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Wicked's Glinda, Ginna Claire Mason, stops by Corneau's dressing room for a pre-show check-in before getting into character. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
"Once half hour starts, I’m surrounded by the green team: hair, makeup, and wardrobe. And they are incredible artists! I would not be able to do it without them." Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
With the help of hair supervisor Mary Kay Yezerski, Corneau's hair is put into pin curls. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
With her hair in pin curls and wig cap on, it is time to begin the greening process. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
"The greening process starts about 20 minutes before curtain. It’s painting and then it's highlighting and eye makeup and lips and lashes. Essentially, it is to give me green skin but also to highlight the face as a face would be highlighted if you wore a little bit of stage makeup." Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau and Christa Kaimimoku-Wong Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill store for all
Wicked souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!