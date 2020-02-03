Glee’s Dot-Marie Jones to Join Rock of Ages as Dennis

Jones, who joins the Off-Broadway run this month, will be the first woman to play the role.

Dot-Marie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee for her role as Glee's Coach Beiste, is set to make her Off-Broadway debut in the 10th anniversary production of Rock of Ages currently running at New World Stages. Jones will play Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree, making her the first woman to take on the role (joining the likes of Dee Snider, Adam Dannheisser, and Alec Baldwin, who have stepped into Dennis' shoes on stage and screen).

Jones joins Rock of Ages for eight weeks only, from February 24 through April 19, after which, 10th anniversary cast member Matt Ban will return to the role beginning April 20.

With a book by Chris D'Arienzo, Rock of Ages features an array of rock anthems and power ballads of the 1980s. Seen Off-Broadway in 2008, and then on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, the anniversary revival of the jukebox musical kicked off June 19, 2019, at New World Stages, featuring the original work of the show's Broadway director Kristin Hanggi, choreographer Kelly Devine, and the full design team.

Originally scheduled to play through January of this year, the anniversary staging is now playing an open-ended run.

The 10th anniversary cast is made up of CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew, Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, and P.J. Griffith (American Idiot) as Stacee Jaxx, with original Broadway cast members Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin’ the Band Back Together) and Paul Schoeffler reprising their roles of Lonny and Hertz. Completing the company are Dane Biren (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, and Amma Osei (A Night with Janis Joplin) as Justice/Mother.

Rounding out the ensemble are original national tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Waitress #1, Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Read, Michael Mahany (Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus Line), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), and Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5).

The anniversary Off-Broadway revival is produced by Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand, Seth Fass, Tony Smith, Randi Zuckerberg, and Mara Burros-Sandler.

