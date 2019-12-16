Glenn Close to Perform During World Premiere of Ted Nash’s Transformation

The piece will be presented at Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2020.

Tony-winning star of stage and screen Glenn Close will read aloud several works during the world premiere of Ted Nash’s Transformation at Jazz at Lincoln Center January 30–February 1, 2020.

Also performing during the concert will be Tony recipient John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Justin Vivian Bond, Wynton Marsalis, Adriane Lenox, and Eli Nash. A new dance piece by Jared Grimes will also make its debut.

Nash composed the piece based on literary works that explore the idea of transformation in various forms. The star of Broadway's Sunset Boulevard curated the works that inspired Nash and will read excerpts during the performance. Luminaries like Angels in America creator Tony Kushner, poet Ted Hughes, and children’s book writer Louise Erdrich will be featured.

Nash is a Grammy-winning jazz composer, earning Best Large Ensemble Jazz Album and Best Instrumental Composition in 2017 for his album Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom.

For more information about the performance, visit Jazz.org.



