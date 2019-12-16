Glenn Close to Perform During World Premiere of Ted Nash’s Transformation

Nash composed the piece based on literary works that explore the idea of transformation in various forms. Thestar of Broadway's Sunset Boulevard curated the works that inspired Nash and will read excerpts during the performance. Luminaries like Angels in America creator Tony Kushner, poet Ted Hughes, and children’s book writer Louise Erdrich will be featured.
Nash is a Grammy-winning jazz composer, earning Best Large Ensemble Jazz Album and Best Instrumental Composition in 2017 for his album Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom.
