Go Backstage at Jamie deRoy & Friends With Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, and More

The February 16 evening at Birdland benefited The Actors Fund.

Jamie deRoy’s long-running Jamie deRoy & friends variety show returned to New York’s Birdland February 16. Part of the club’s Broadway at Birdland concert series, the evening benefited The Actors Fund.

DeRoy, who hosts, was joined by special guests Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), Rick Crom (NEWSical, The Goodbye Girl), Harrison Greenbaum (America's Got Talent, What's Your Problem?), Paula Dione Ingram (Porgy and Bess), and the string quartet Well-Strung. Barry Kleinbort directed, with musical direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass.

In addition to Tony Awards as a producer, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.