Go Backstage at Jamie deRoy & Friends With Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 19, 2020
 
The February 16 evening at Birdland benefited The Actors Fund.
Sierra Boggess, Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Denny, Harrison Greenbaum, Jamie deRoy, Rick Crom, Chris Marchant, Paula Dione Ingram, Daniel Shelvin, Tom Hubbard and Trevor Wadleigh Barry Gordin

Jamie deRoy’s long-running Jamie deRoy & friends variety show returned to New York’s Birdland February 16. Part of the club’s Broadway at Birdland concert series, the evening benefited The Actors Fund.

DeRoy, who hosts, was joined by special guests Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), Rick Crom (NEWSical, The Goodbye Girl), Harrison Greenbaum (America's Got Talent, What's Your Problem?), Paula Dione Ingram (Porgy and Bess), and the string quartet Well-Strung. Barry Kleinbort directed, with musical direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass.

In addition to Tony Awards as a producer, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.

Susie Mosher, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie, and Jim Caruso Barry Gordin
Sierra Boggess, Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Denny, Harrison Greenbaum, Jamie deRoy, Rick Crom, Chris Marchant, Paula Dione Ingram, Daniel Shelvin, Tom Hubbard and Trevor Wadleigh Barry Gordin
Sierra Boggess and Paula Dione Ingram Barry Gordin
Ryan Spahn, Jamie deRoy, and Michael Urie Barry Gordin
Chris Marchant, Daniel Shelvin, Brenda Vaccaro, and Edmund Bagnell Barry Gordin
Lee Roy Reams and Michael Urie Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy & Brenda Vaccaro Barry Gordin
