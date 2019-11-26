Go Behind the Scenes at Frozen’s Performance at Macy’s

toggle menu
toggle search form
Sponsored Content   Go Behind the Scenes at Frozen’s Performance at Macy’s
By Playbill Staff
Nov 26, 2019
Buy Tickets to Frozen
 
Stars of the Disney musical on Broadway stopped by the flagship store to sing for Macy’s Star Rewards Platinum Members.

Macy's got a little cooler November 16, when the stars of Disney's Frozen on Broadway stopped by the flagship store in Herald Square.

Outfitted in new clothes they acquired with the help of Macy's Personal Stylist services, Alyssa Fox (Elsa standby), Lauren Nicole Chapman (ensemble and Anna understudy), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), and Nicholas Edwards (ensemble and Kristoff understudy) all performed for Macy’s Star Rewards Platinum Members. Go behind-the-scenes for the special brunch performance in the the video above!

Frozen continues its hit run at Broadway's St. James Theatre, where it opened March 22, 2018.

A Look Inside Frozen's Performance at Macy's

A Look Inside Frozen's Performance at Macy's

12 PHOTOS
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Lauren Nicole Chapman, Alyssa Fox, Nicholas Edwards, and Ryann Redmond Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Alyssa Fox Daniel Rader
Lauren Nicole Chapman
Lauren Nicole Chapman Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Nicholas Edwards Daniel Rader
Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Alyssa Fox Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Ryann Redmond Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Lauren Nicole Chapman and Nicholas Edwards Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Guests Daniel Rader
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's Performance Event_2019_HR
Melted Olaf parfaits Daniel Rader
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.


Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements
to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us
by whitelisting playbill.com
with your ad blocker.
Thank you!