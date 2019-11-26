Go Behind the Scenes at Frozen’s Performance at Macy’s

Stars of the Disney musical on Broadway stopped by the flagship store to sing for Macy’s Star Rewards Platinum Members.

Macy's got a little cooler November 16, when the stars of Disney's Frozen on Broadway stopped by the flagship store in Herald Square.

Outfitted in new clothes they acquired with the help of Macy's Personal Stylist services, Alyssa Fox (Elsa standby), Lauren Nicole Chapman (ensemble and Anna understudy), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), and Nicholas Edwards (ensemble and Kristoff understudy) all performed for Macy’s Star Rewards Platinum Members. Go behind-the-scenes for the special brunch performance in the the video above!

Frozen continues its hit run at Broadway's St. James Theatre, where it opened March 22, 2018.

