Go Behind the Scenes of Off-Broadway’s The Half-Life of Marie Curie

The video details the journey of the Audible production through the eyes of playwright Lauren Gunderson, director Gaye Taylor Upchurch, and more.

In the new video above, Audible Theater goes behind the scenes of Lauren Gunderson’s The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Audible's current play at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

The video follows the project’s journey from page to stage (to earbuds) through the eyes of playwright Gunderson, director Gaye Taylor Upchurch, co-stars Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany, and Audible Artistic Producer Kate Navin and Senior Producer Emilia LaPenta.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie shines a light on the life and career of Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie through her close friendship with engineer Hertha Ayrton.

The world premiere, which stars Mulgrew and Faridany as Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively, follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside, and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career.

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production is made up of scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is playing the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York, through December 22. Audible has also released The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play; visit Audible.com for more information.

