Go Behind the Scenes With the Cast of SIX Before the New Musical Comes to Broadway

Follow the Queens as they get royally glammed for their Broadway photoshoot!

In the midst of their pre-Broadway tour, the Queens of SIX touched down in NYC to pose for their royal Broadway portraits. You may know them as "Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived" or "Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard, and Parr," but here is your first chance to meet the queens behind the Queens! Playbill got an exclusive sneak peek as the cast of SIX got glammed up ahead of their Broadway run. Watch the video above!