Go Bike Riding Along Manhattan’s Riverside Park With Waitress’ Noah Galvin

The actor, currently in his final weeks as Ogie in the Sara Bareilles musical, gives Playbill a glimpse at how likes to spends his summer in New York.

Life is more interesting off the beaten path and soaring down Manhattan’s Riverside Park with Waitress’s Noah Galvin. On a warm July day, the actor is biking to his childhood hideaway, a small rock outpost in the Hudson River just beyond the George Washington Bridge.

“I love to spend the summers in New York City on my bike as much as I can. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape,” Galvin explains.

That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district. In his final weeks in Waitress, Galvin is soaking up as much he can of his last shifts at the diner.

“I've loved playing this part, I’ve loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I’ve loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being,” Galvin reflects. “I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role. Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. I loved it so much.”

Flip through photos of Noah Galvin in our “Summer in the City” series below:

