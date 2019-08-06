Go Bike Riding Along Manhattan’s Riverside Park With Waitress’ Noah Galvin

Go Bike Riding Along Manhattan's Riverside Park With Waitress' Noah Galvin
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 06, 2019
The actor, currently in his final weeks as Ogie in the Sara Bareilles musical, gives Playbill a glimpse at how likes to spends his summer in New York.
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin

Life is more interesting off the beaten path and soaring down Manhattan’s Riverside Park with Waitress’s Noah Galvin. On a warm July day, the actor is biking to his childhood hideaway, a small rock outpost in the Hudson River just beyond the George Washington Bridge.

“I love to spend the summers in New York City on my bike as much as I can. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape,” Galvin explains.

That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district. In his final weeks in Waitress, Galvin is soaking up as much he can of his last shifts at the diner.

“I've loved playing this part, I’ve loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I’ve loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being,” Galvin reflects. “I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role. Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. I loved it so much.”

Flip through photos of Noah Galvin in our “Summer in the City” series below:

11 PHOTOS
Noah Galvin
For Waitress' Noah Galvin, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to get on his bike and escape the chaos of Manhattan. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I like to explore as much of Riverside Park and the bike path as I can. I've ridden it all the way down and all the way up a couple of times, but if you go [uptown], it just becomes so scenic and so beautiful.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I think New York is dense, especially in terms of population, and that's one of the things that I love about it: the street culture. But it can also feel anxiety inducing at times. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape, finding [a sense] of serenity and calm.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
That's not to say that Galvin doesn't relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended a high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district.
Noah Galvin
“There were some days where it was really beautiful and reminded me how special this life is. And how special it is to be able to live in the greatest city in the world. I still feel that every time I go to work. Even walking through Times Square, through hordes and hordes of people, there's something really special about the idea of getting to participate in Broadway culture.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
"Performing on Broadway in the summer feels similar to performing on Broadway during the holidays. There's a magical buzz, you know? Everybody's out of school, and they're here to soak up New York City. I feel really honored that I get to provide an experience for people who are coming to this city for the first time or returning to this city, who want to celebrate with a Broadway show." Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
In his final weeks in Waitress on Broadway, Galvin looks back on his time in Ogie's shoes. "I've loved playing this part, I've loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I've loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being," Galvin reflects. "I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role."
Noah Galvin
"Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. She has the ability write a musical score that completely exists within its own world, sprinkled with that magical Sara Bareilles angel dust all over it.” Marc J. Franklin
