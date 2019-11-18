Go Inside Eileen Atkins’ Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling

Photos   Go Inside Eileen Atkins’ Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 18, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Height of the Storm
 
The Tony-nominated star of The Height of the Storm joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures November 15.
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Height of the Storm star Eileen Atkins earned her spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s November 15.

To commemorate the event, her Tony-winning co-star Jonathan Pryce joined the actor for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

In the Jonathan Kent-helmed Height of the Storm, by Florian Zeller, André and Madeleine have spent 50 years married, until their life together begins to unravel and their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

Flip through photos from the event below:

Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins
Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Eileen Atkins and Max Klimavicius
Eileen Atkins and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Portrait of Eileen Atkins
Portrait of Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
