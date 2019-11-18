Go Inside Eileen Atkins’ Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling

The Tony-nominated star of The Height of the Storm joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures November 15.

The Height of the Storm star Eileen Atkins earned her spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s November 15.

To commemorate the event, her Tony-winning co-star Jonathan Pryce joined the actor for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

In the Jonathan Kent-helmed Height of the Storm, by Florian Zeller, André and Madeleine have spent 50 years married, until their life together begins to unravel and their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

Flip through photos from the event below:

