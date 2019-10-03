Go Inside George Mason University’s 14th ARTS by George! Benefit With Audra McDonald

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 03, 2019
 
The event, held in conjunction by the Center for the Arts and Geroge Mason University, benefited student scholarships.
ARTS by George!_2019_Students and professors of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts with Audra McDonald_HR.jpg
Students and professors of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts with Audra McDonald Kirstin Franko

George Mason University held its 14th annual ARTS by George! benefit September 28, 2019. The annual event served as a fundraiser benefiting student scholarships in the arts, as well as several of the university's extracurricular arts programs.

This year's event was headlined by Tony winner Audra McDonald, who performed a concert of Broadway hits and the Great American Songbook standards after taking time to sit down with George Mason students for a closed conversation, moderated by Erin Gardiner of the Mason School of Theater.

Flip through photos from the event below:

20 PHOTOS
ARTS by George!_2019_Audra McDonald and Erin Gardiner_HR.jpg
Audra McDonald and Erin Gardiner Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Audra McDonald and Erin Gardiner_HR-1.jpg
Audra McDonald and Erin Gardiner Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Students and professors of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts with Audra McDonald_HR.jpg
Students and professors of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts with Audra McDonald Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Rick Davis and Audra McDonald_HR.jpg
Rick Davis and Audra McDonald Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Audra McDonald and Rick Davis_HR.jpg
Audra McDonald and Rick Davis Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Audra McDonald_HR.jpg
Audra McDonald Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Steven Golsch, Anne Bolger, and Audra McDonald_HR.jpg
Steven Golsch, Anne Bolger, and Audra McDonald Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Audra McDonald and Anne Bolger_HR.jpg
Audra McDonald and Anne Bolger Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Hubert Transou, Trishana E. Bowden, Zavin Smith, and Veronica Transou_HR.jpg
Hubert Transou, Trishana E. Bowden, Zavin Smith, and Veronica Transou Kirstin Franko
ARTS by George!_2019_Donald Conwell, So P. Lim, Mark Hardy, Fernando and Mariella Segura, and Tota Conwell_HR.jpg
Donald Conwell, So P. Lim, Mark Hardy, Fernando and Mariella Segura, and Tota Conwell Kirstin Franko
