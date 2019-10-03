Go Inside George Mason University’s 14th ARTS by George! Benefit With Audra McDonald

The event, held in conjunction by the Center for the Arts and Geroge Mason University, benefited student scholarships.

George Mason University held its 14th annual ARTS by George! benefit September 28, 2019. The annual event served as a fundraiser benefiting student scholarships in the arts, as well as several of the university's extracurricular arts programs.

This year's event was headlined by Tony winner Audra McDonald, who performed a concert of Broadway hits and the Great American Songbook standards after taking time to sit down with George Mason students for a closed conversation, moderated by Erin Gardiner of the Mason School of Theater.

Flip through photos from the event below:

