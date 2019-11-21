Go Inside Opening Night for Broadway’s A Christmas Carol, Starring Campbell Scott, Andrea Martin, and LaChanze

Matthew Warchus directs the new version of the holiday classic from Harry Potter playwright Jack Thorne.

The new version of A Christmas Carol by Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne officially opened on Broadway November 20 following previews that began November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Helmed by Matilda's Matthew Warchus, the new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ well-known classic stars Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol is playing a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.

Joining Scott are two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Noises Off, Pippin) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer) as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves (A Time to Kill, A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) as Jess, Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred, Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher, Once) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (War Paint, Matilda The Musical) as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle, Matthew Labanca (Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Nicholas, Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather (The Band’s Visit) as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is the standby for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.



This take on the timeless tale of redemption also features 12 Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.”

Flip through photos from the opening below:



The production has scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman), music and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day), music direction by Michael Gacetta (King Kong), lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda The Musical), sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country), movement by Lizzi Gee (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead), and associate direction by Thomas Caruso (Groundhog Day) and Jamie Manton (A Christmas Carol).

