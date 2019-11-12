Go Inside Opening Night for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 12, 2019
 
Signature Theatre revives Anna Deavere Smith's documentary play, written in response to the 1991 Crown Heights riots.
Paige Evans, Saheem Ali, Michael Benjamin Washington, Anna Deavere Smith, and Harold Wolpert
Paige Evans, Saheem Ali, Michael Benjamin Washington, Anna Deavere Smith, and Harold Wolpert Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre celebrated the opening of its revival of Fires in the Mirror, Anna Deavere Smith's documentary play written in response to the 1991 Crown Heights riots, November 11.

Originally starring playwright-actor Smith, who first performed the play in 1992, the Signature production is performed by Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band) and directed by Saheem Ali.

Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, underlying racial tensions erupted into civil outbreak in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. Smith's Fires in the Mirror is the result of interviews with over 50 members of the Jewish and Black communities.

The creative team for the Signature production, which began October 26, is made up of scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Dede M. Ayite, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, projection designer Hannah Wasileski, and dialect coach Dawn-Elin Fraser. The production stage manager is Alfredo Macias, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.
Flip through photos from opening night below:

Fires in the Mirror Opens Off-Broadway

Fires in the Mirror Opens Off-Broadway

20 PHOTOS
Devon Abner and Hallie Foote
Devon Abner and Hallie Foote Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jocelyn Bioh
Jocelyn Bioh Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marc Bovino and Joe Curnette
Marc Bovino and Joe Curnette Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Steve Broadnax
Steve Broadnax Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mark Brokaw
Mark Brokaw Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Harriett D. Foy
Harriett D. Foy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alan H. Green and Dr. Linda D. Dahl
Alan H. Green and Dr. Linda D. Dahl Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Amber Iman
Amber Iman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jon Orsini
Jon Orsini Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!