Go Inside Opening Night for Keith Hamilton Cobb's American Moor Off-Broadway

Photos   Go Inside Opening Night for Keith Hamilton Cobb's American Moor Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 09, 2019
 
A journey through Shakespeare and race, the drama opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 8.
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Keith Hamilton Cobb, Kim Weild, and Josh Tyson_HR.jpg
Keith Hamilton Cobb, Kim Weild, and Josh Tyson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Keith Hamilton Cobb opened his AUDELCO-winning show American Moor at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 8. Presented in New York City for the first time by Red Bull Theater, the play, starring playwright Cobb and Josh Tyson, is a journey through Shakespeare and race, as an African-American actor auditioning for the role of Othello must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director.

American Moor began its limited engagement August 27. The production is directed by Kim Weild and produced in collaboration with Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M. Zollo, Elizabeth I. McCann, and Tom Shea.

The creative team is rounded out by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (set design), Lucille Lortel Award winner Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), and Christian Frederickson (sound design).

Flip through photos from opening night below:

18 PHOTOS
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Jesse Berger_HR.jpg
Jesse Berger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Josh Tyson_HR.jpg
Josh Tyson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Chukwudi Iwuji_HR.jpg
Chukwudi Iwuji Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Kim Weild and family_HR.jpg
Kim Weild and Family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Kim Weild_HR.jpg
Kim Weild Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jamie Forshaw and Kim Weild
Jamie Forshaw and Kim Weild Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Laila Robins_HR.jpg
Laila Robins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Manoel Felciano and guest_HR.jpg
Manoel Felciano and Guest Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Robert Cuccioli_HR.jpg
Robert Cuccioli Joseph Marzullo/WENN
American Moor_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019 _Terrence McNally_HR.jpg
Terrence McNally Joseph Marzullo/WENN
