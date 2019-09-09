Go Inside Opening Night for Keith Hamilton Cobb's American Moor Off-Broadway

A journey through Shakespeare and race, the drama opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 8.

Keith Hamilton Cobb opened his AUDELCO-winning show American Moor at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 8. Presented in New York City for the first time by Red Bull Theater, the play, starring playwright Cobb and Josh Tyson, is a journey through Shakespeare and race, as an African-American actor auditioning for the role of Othello must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director.

American Moor began its limited engagement August 27. The production is directed by Kim Weild and produced in collaboration with Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M. Zollo, Elizabeth I. McCann, and Tom Shea.

The creative team is rounded out by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (set design), Lucille Lortel Award winner Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), and Christian Frederickson (sound design).

