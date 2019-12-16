Go Inside Opening Night for London Assurance Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night for London Assurance Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 16, 2019
 
Dion Boucicault's farce opened December 15 after beginning performances December 6 at Irish Repertory Theatre.
Charlotte Moore, Ciarán O`Reilly, and Cast
Charlotte Moore, Ciarán O`Reilly, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Irish Rep's Off-Broadway revival of London Assurance, the high-spirited farce that went on to launch the career of playwright Dion Boucicault in 1841, opened December 15 after beginning performances December 6. The Charlotte Moore–helmed production is led by Colin McPhillamy (The Seafarer), who plays Sir Harcourt Courtley.

Rounding out the cast are Rachel Pickup (The Roads to Home) as Lady Gay Spanker, Caroline Strang (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Grace Harkaway, Ian Holcomb (It’s a Wonderful Life) as Young Charles Courtly, Craig Wesley Divino (The Oregon Trail) as Dazzle, Meg Hennessy (The Shadow of a Gunman) as Pert, Elliot Joseph (The Conjuring 2) as Cool, Brian Keane (House of Cards) as Max Harkaway, Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Mark Meddle, and Robert Zukerman (If I Forget) as Adolphus Spanker.

In London Assurance, the vain and lustful Sir Harcourt Courtley travels to Oak Hall to meet his bride-to-be, Grace Harkaway, whose hand comes with £15,000 a year. But when the beautiful and vibrant Lady Gay Spanker joins the party, Sir Harcourt becomes too enamored with her to notice that Grace is falling in love with his young son Charles, who has arrived in disguise, pursued by his creditors.

The play, which premiered in London, announced the arrival of the 20-year-old Boucicault, an Irish actor and playwright known for his melodramas and sensation dramas including The Octoroon.

Performances are scheduled through January 26, 2020.

London Assurance Opens Off-Broadway

London Assurance Opens Off-Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Craig Wesley Divino
Craig Wesley Divino Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Meg Hennessy
Meg Hennessy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ian Holcomb
Ian Holcomb Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ian Holcomb and Caroline Strang
Ian Holcomb and Caroline Strang Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elliot Joseph
Elliot Joseph Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brian Keane
Brian Keane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brian Keane, Kate McCluggage, and Craig Wesley Divino
Brian Keane, Kate McCluggage, and Craig Wesley Divino Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jo Armeniox and Brian Keane
Jo Armeniox and Brian Keane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Robert Zuckerman, Colin McPhillamy, and Evan Zes
Robert Zuckerman, Colin McPhillamy, and Evan Zes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rachel Pickup
Rachel Pickup Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!