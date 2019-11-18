Go Inside Opening Night for Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance on Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night for Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 18, 2019
Original West End cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller reprise their performances in the two-part Olivier-winning epic.
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Inheritance, playwright Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award–winning exploration of gay history, officially opened on Broadway November 17 following previews that began September 27 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the two-part play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

Reprising their performances are original London cast members Andrew Burnap as Toby Darling, John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Samuel H. Levine as Adam/Leo, and Kyle Soller (who won the Olivier Award for his work in the play) as Eric Glass.

The are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jordan Barbour as Tristan, Jonathan Burke as Agent, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Henry, Arturo Luis Soria as Jason #2, and Ryan M. Buggle and Tre Ryder as Boy. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

The Inheritance Opens on Broadway

The Inheritance Opens on Broadway

The staging features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

