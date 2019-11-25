Go Inside Opening Night for The Young Man From Atlanta Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night for The Young Man From Atlanta Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 25, 2019
 
Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn star in Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize–winning play, directed by Michael Wilson at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre.
Devon Abner, Hallie Foote, Pat Bowie, Jon Orsini, Aidan Quinn, Kristine Nielsen, Michael Wilson, Stephen Payne, Harriett D. Foy, and Dan Bittner
Devon Abner, Hallie Foote, Pat Bowie, Jon Orsini, Aidan Quinn, Kristine Nielsen, Michael Wilson, Stephen Payne, Harriett D. Foy, and Dan Bittner Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Signature Theatre's Off-Broadway revival of The Young Man from Atlanta, Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, officially opened November 24. Directed by Michael Wilson, the production stars Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary) and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary).

In The Young Man from Atlanta, Lily (Nielsen) and Will (Quinn) are reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, their lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son’s past shows up in town.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

The Young Man From Atlanta Opens Off-Broadway

The Young Man From Atlanta Opens Off-Broadway

23 PHOTOS
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jamie de Roy and Michael Wilson
Jamie de Roy and Michael Wilson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey
Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey
Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucy Liu and Jon Michael Hill
Lucy Liu and Jon Michael Hill Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucy Liu and Jon Michael Hill
Lucy Liu and Jon Michael Hill Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kiah Stern and Jon Michael Hill
Kiah Stern and Jon Michael Hill Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lauren Yee
Lauren Yee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chay Yew and Lauren Yee
Chay Yew and Lauren Yee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Dan Bittner
Dan Bittner Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

The cast also includes Devon Abner (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand) as Clara, Jon Orsini (Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Stephen Payne (Straight White Men) as Pete Davenport.

The Young Man from Atlanta, which began November 7 and plays an extended run through December 15, features scenic design by Jeff Cowie, costume design by Van Broughton Ramsey, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The production stage manager is Robert Bennett, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!