Go Inside Opening Night of A Soldier's Play on Broadway

Kenny Leon directs the Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, which opened January 21 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated the official opening of A Soldier's Play, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, on Broadway January 21. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon at the American Airline Theatres, the revival stars Tony nominee David Alan Grier and Broadway alum Blair Underwood.

The cast also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

A Soldier's Play follows an officer's race against his white leadership to unravel the crime of a black sergeant's murder. Set in 1944, the play is seen on Broadway for the first time.

A Soldier’s Play features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Performances began December 27, 2019.

