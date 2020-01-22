Go Inside Opening Night of A Soldier's Play on Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 22, 2020
Kenny Leon directs the Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, which opened January 21 at the American Airlines Theatre.
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Jared Grimes, Nnamdi Asomugha, Rob Demery, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, Jerry O'Connell, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated the official opening of A Soldier's Play, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, on Broadway January 21. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon at the American Airline Theatres, the revival stars Tony nominee David Alan Grier and Broadway alum Blair Underwood.

The cast also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

A Soldier's Play follows an officer's race against his white leadership to unravel the crime of a black sergeant's murder. Set in 1944, the play is seen on Broadway for the first time.

53 PHOTOS
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
David Alan Grier, Nnamdi Asomugha, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Blair Underwood Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Jared Grimes, Nnamdi Asomugha, Rob Demery, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, Jerry O'Connell, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Nnamdi Asomugha, Rob Demery, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, Jerry O'Connell, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Kenny Leon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Nnamdi Asomugha, Blair Underwood, Charles Fuller, David Alan Grier, Kenny Leon, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Douglas Turner Ward, Charles Fuller, David Alan Grier, Kenny Leon, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Eugene Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Scott Pask Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Ricardo Pallero and Tracee Chimo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Cookie Johnson and Earvin Magic Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Lydia R. Diamond Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A Soldier’s Play features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Performances began December 27, 2019.

