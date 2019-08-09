Go Inside Opening Night of Bat Out of Hell Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 09, 2019
 
The American premiere of the Jim Steinman’s musical opened at New York City Center August 8.
The American premiere of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell—The Musical officially opened at the New York City Center August 8 after beginning performances August 1. The musical is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 8.

In Bat Out of Hell, Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco. The new rock musical, based on the cult 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, uses Steinman’s musical to tell a story of rebellious youth and passion.

The production, directed by Jay Scheib, stars Andrew Polec (reprising his role from London and Toronto) as Strat, London star Christina Bennington reprising the role of Raven, Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. Rounding out the cast are Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Bat Out of Hell is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith, Bob Broderick, Lorne Gertner, David Sonenberg. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Bausor and Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

