Go Inside Opening Night of Romeo & Bernadette Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of Romeo & Bernadette Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 28, 2020
 
The Amas Musical Theatre production of Mark Saltzman’s musical currently plays at A.R.T./New York Theatres.
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Nikita Burshteyn, Troy Valjean Rucker, Judy McLane, Zach Schanne, Anna Kostakis, Michael Marotta, Ari Raskin, Carlos Lopez, Michael Notardonato, Viet Vo_HR.jpg
Nikita Burshteyn, Troy Valjean Rucker, Judy McLane, Zach Schanne, Anna Kostakis, Michael Marotta, Ari Raskin, Carlos Lopez, Michael Notardonato, and Viet Vo Russ Rowland

The Off-Broadway premiere of Mark Saltzman’s Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn officially opened January 23 after beginning performances performances January 14. Amas Musical Theatre’s production is scheduled to run through February 16 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

With a book and lyrics by Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof.

Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Curtain Call_HR.jpg
Romeo & Bernadette opening night curtain call Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn_HR.jpg
Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Anna Kostak_HR.jpg
Anna Kostakis Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Nikita Burshsteyn_HR.jpg
Nikita Burshsteyn Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Michael Notardonato_HR.jpg
Michael Notardonato Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Ari Raskin_HR.jpg
Ari Raskin Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Zach Schanne_HR.jpg
Zach Schanne Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Michael Marotta_HR.jpg
Michael Marotta Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Troy Valjean Rucker_HR.jpg
Troy Valjean Rucker Russ Rowland
Romeo & Bernadette_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Judy McLane_HR.jpg
Judy McLane Russ Rowland
