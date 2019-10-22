Go Inside Opening Night of Sylvia Khoury's Power Strip Off-Broadway

The world premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, opened at LCT3 October 21.

The world premiere of Sylvia Khoury’s Power Strip opened at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater October 21 as part of LCT3’s fall season. Directed by Drama Desk nominee Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls), the production is scheduled through November 17.

The drama follows Yasmin, a young Syrian living in a Greek refugee camp who spends her days dependent on an electric power strip. The Syrian Civil War destroyed the world she once new, and now every day is a fight to survive. Dina Shihabi plays Yasmin in a cast that also features Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun, and Ali Lopez-Sohaili.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Go Inside Opening Night of Sylvia Khoury's Power Strip Off-Broadway Go Inside Opening Night of Sylvia Khoury's Power Strip Off-Broadway 5 PHOTOS

Power Strip features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound by Matt Hubbs.

Khoury is a graduate of the New School for Drama's MFA and recently saw her play Selling Kabul debut at Williamstown Theatre Festival ahead of its scheduled Off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 2020. Her other works include Against the Hillside and The Place Women Go. She is a previous recipient of the Dramatists’ Guild Fellowship, a former member of the Women’s Project Lab, and current member of the Rita Goldberg Playwrights’ Workshop at The Lark and Youngblood at Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Rafaeli previously worked as the associate director to Bartlett Sher on Lincoln Center Theater’s productions of The King and I and Golden Boy. She is a former fellow of the WP Theater and received the 2014 SDC Sir John Gielgud Fellowship for Classic Direction. Her work has been seen at Classic Stage Company, Roundabout, MTC, and more.