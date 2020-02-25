Go Inside Opening Night of The Headlands Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of The Headlands Off-Broadway
By Mark Peikert
Feb 25, 2020
Part of LCT3's season, the world premiere officially opened February 24.

LCT3 celebrated the opening of Christopher Chen’s The Headlands February 24. Starring Aaron Yoo as Henry, a man investigating his father's murder, the world premiere is scheduled to run through March 22 in Lincoln Center Theater’s intimate Claire Tow Theatre.

Directed by Knud Adams, the cast also features Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

Playwright Christopher Chen with actors Edward Chin-Lyn and Mahira Kakkar Chasi Annexy
Actors Laura Kai Chen, Mia Katigbak, and Mihira Kakkar. Chasi Annexy
Mia Katigbak and Lila Neugebauer Chasi Annexy
The Headlands director Knud Adams and playwright Christopher Chen Chasi Annexy
Henry Stram, Kate MacCluggage, and Mahira Kakkar Chasi Annexy
Laura Kai Chen and husband Manu Narayan Chasi Annexy
The Company of THE HEADLANDS - credit Chasi Annexy.jpg Chasi Annexy
THE HEADLANDS Aaron Yoo with pup Merlin - credit Chasi Annexy.jpg Chasi Annexy
THE HEADLANDS actors Edwards Chin-Lyn, Henry Stram, Aaron Yoo, and Johnny Wu - credit Chasi Annexy.jpg Chasi Annexy
The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the stage manager.

