Go Inside Opening Night of The Headlands Off-Broadway

Part of LCT3's season, the world premiere officially opened February 24.

LCT3 celebrated the opening of Christopher Chen’s The Headlands February 24. Starring Aaron Yoo as Henry, a man investigating his father's murder, the world premiere is scheduled to run through March 22 in Lincoln Center Theater’s intimate Claire Tow Theatre.

Directed by Knud Adams, the cast also features Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

Opening Night: The Headlands Off-Broadway Opening Night: The Headlands Off-Broadway 9 PHOTOS

The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the stage manager.