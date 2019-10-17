Go Inside Opening Night of The Lightning Thief on Broadway

The production, recently seen in a national tour, opened at the Longacre Theatre October 16.

Following a national tour, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre October 16 following previews that began September 20.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour reprise their roles on Broadway for the 16-week holiday engagement. The cast is led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control.

Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

McCarrell is joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Flip through photos of the opening night below:



The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, marking his Broadway debut. The show made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.

The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.