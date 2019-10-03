Go Inside Opening Night of The New Englanders Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of The New Englanders Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 03, 2019
 
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen star in the world premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club.
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Cast and Creative Team of The New Englanders Sydney Goodwin

The world premiere of Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders opened at New York City Center October 2. The new play, about a mixed race family in New England being pulled in different directions, is directed by Saheem Ali and presented by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The New Englanders features a cast made up of Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, City Center's upcoming Working), Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Uly Schlesinger (Chicago Med), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

In The New Englanders, which began performances September 17, a teenage daughter and her dads are trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her environment. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

The New Englanders Opens Off-Broadway

The New Englanders Opens Off-Broadway

7 PHOTOS
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Patrick Breen, Kara Young, and Teagle F. Bougere Sydney Goodwin
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Teagle F. Bougere and Patrick Breen Sydney Goodwin
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Crystal Finn, Patrick Breen, Teagle F. Bougere, Kara Young, Adam Langdon, and Javier Muñoz Sydney Goodwin
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Saheem Ali and Jeff Augustin Sydney Goodwin
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Adam Langdon, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, and Javier Muñoz Sydney Goodwin
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Patrick Breen, Saheem Ali, Teagle F. Bougere, Jeff Augustin, Javier Muñoz, and Adam Langdon Sydney Goodwin
The New Englanders_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Sydney Goodwin_HR
Cast and Creative Team of The New Englanders Sydney Goodwin
Share

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Performances are in Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!