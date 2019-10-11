Go Inside Rebecca Naomi Jones’ Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling

The Oklahoma! star joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures October 10.

Oklahoma! star Rebecca Naomi Jones earned her spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s October 10.

To commemorate the event, the company of the Tony-winning musical joined the actor alongside family for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

Following a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, the Daniel Fish-helmed revival of Oklahoma! opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 7. The production offers a startlingly contemporary reimagining of the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, featuring new arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger. Fish first mounted the production at Bard College in 2015, which was followed by a sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse in fall 2018.