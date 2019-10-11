Go Inside Rebecca Naomi Jones’ Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling

Photos   Go Inside Rebecca Naomi Jones' Sardi's Portrait Unveiling
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 11, 2019
The Oklahoma! star joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures October 10.
Oklahoma!_Broadway_Rebecca Naomi Jones Sardis Portrati_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and cast of Oklahoma! Caroline Weber

Oklahoma! star Rebecca Naomi Jones earned her spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s October 10.

To commemorate the event, the company of the Tony-winning musical joined the actor alongside family for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

Oklahoma!_Broadway_Rebecca Naomi Jones Sardis Portrati_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Max Klimavicius Caroline Weber
Oklahoma!_Broadway_Rebecca Naomi Jones Sardis Portrati_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and mom Caroline Weber
Oklahoma!_Broadway_Rebecca Naomi Jones Sardis Portrati_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Eva Price Caroline Weber
Oklahoma!_Broadway_Rebecca Naomi Jones Sardis Portrati_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno Caroline Weber
Oklahoma!_Broadway_Rebecca Naomi Jones Sardis Portrati_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and cast of Oklahoma! Caroline Weber
Following a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, the Daniel Fish-helmed revival of Oklahoma! opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 7. The production offers a startlingly contemporary reimagining of the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, featuring new arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger. Fish first mounted the production at Bard College in 2015, which was followed by a sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse in fall 2018.

