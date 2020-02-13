Go Inside Rehearsal for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert Starring Noah Galvin

The Michael Arden-helmed presentation, also starring Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk, will play Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall February 17.

Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Concert Productions’ upcoming presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The production, directed by Michael Arden (Once On This Island), will play Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.

The presentation will star Noah Galvin, seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress, in the title role with Eden Espinosa (Falsettos), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) sharing the part of the Narrator.

Rounding out the cast are real-life husband-and-wife Andy Karl and Orfeh as Potiphar and Potiphar’s Wife, Chuck Cooper as Jacob, Merle Dandridge as Pharaoh, Brooks Ashmanskas as Baker, Gavin Lee as Butler, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Reuben, Bonnie Milligan as Gad, Mykal Kilgore as Judah, Robert Ariza as Zebulon, Rodrick Covington as Simeon, Jason Gotay as Issachar, Tiffany Mann as Asher, Julia Mattison as Levi, Brian Sears as Napthali, Daniel Yearwood as Dan, and Mason Grey Zaroff as Benjamin.

The evening will be music directed by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots), with a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States as well as the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Casting is by Craig Burns of Telsey + Company.

Lloyd Webber and Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his coat of many colors.

The musical joins MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).