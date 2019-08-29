Go Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Mean Girls

The touring production of the Tony-nominated musical is set to launch in Buffalo, New York, September 21.

The upcoming national tour of Mean Girls is set to launch in Buffalo, New York, September 21.

Danielle Wade (Mean Girls on Broadway) stars as Cady Heron alongside Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George, Megan Masako Haley (Wicked) as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls on Broadway) as Karen Smith, and Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Janis Sarkisian.

The company also includes Eric Huffman (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter (Serenbe Playhouse's Hair) as Aaron Samuels, Nashville native Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor, and Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones) as Mr. Duvall.

Rounding out the cast are English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan II, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr. and Blake Zelesnikar.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:



Go Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Mean Girls Go Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Mean Girls 22 PHOTOS

Following the inaugural Buffalo stint, Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will then go on to Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Click here for the full itinerary.

The Tony-nominated musical, featuring a book by Tina Fey (who wrote and appeared in the 2004 comedy) and score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, continues its run at the August Wilson Theatre, where it opened in April 8, 2019.

(Photographed at NEW 42ND STREET® Studios)