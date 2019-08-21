Go Inside Rehearsal for the U.K. Premiere of Dave Malloy’s Preludes

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 21, 2019
The musical, which chronicles the struggles of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, is set to begin performances in London September 6.
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Keith Ramsay_HR.jpg
Keith Ramsay Scott Rylander

The U.K. premiere of Tony nominee Dave Malloy’s Preludes will begin performances at London’s Southwark Playhouse September 6. The production, directed by Alex Sutton, is scheduled to play through October 12.

Based on the true story of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, Preludes examines the powerful effects of the dramatic and musical process by chronicling Rachmaninoff’s sessions of hypnotherapy in the wake of a disastrous world premiere. The production stars Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay, and Tim Walton.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:

Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Keith Ramsay_HR.jpg
Keith Ramsay in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Georgia Louise, Keith Ramsay_HR.jpg
Georgia Louise and Keith Ramsay in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Georgia Louise_HR.jpg
Georgia Louise in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Keith Ramsay_HR 1.jpg
Keith Ramsay in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Rebecca Caine, Keith Ramsay_HR.jpg
Keith Ramsay and Rebecca Caine in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Keith Ramsay, Tim Walton_HR.jpg
Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Norton James, Keith Ramsay, Tim Walton_HR.jpg
Norton James, Keith Ramsay, and Tim Walton in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Keith Ramsay, Alex Sutton, Rebecca Caine_HR.jpg
Keith Ramsay, Alex Sutton, and Rebecca Caine in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Preludes_Southwark Playhouse_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Keith Ramsay, Rebecca Caine_HR.jpg
Keith Ramsay and Rebecca Caine in rehearsal for Preludes Scott Rylander
Malloy is a Tony-nominated composer, writer, and performer whose critically acclaimed electro-pop opera, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, premiered on Broadway in 2016. His latest show, the a cappella musical Octet, concluded its acclaimed and extended run at the Signature Off-Broadway June 30.

