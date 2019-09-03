Go Inside Rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man With Pose’s Ryan Jamaal Swain

Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage’s co-production of Keenan Scott II’s play begins performances September 4.

The world premiere of Thoughts of a Colored Man is set to begin performances September 4 at Syracuse Stage. The co-production is scheduled to run through September 22 before playing a subsequent engagement at Baltimore Center Stage October 10–November 10.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III with choreography by Millicent Marie Johnnie, Keenan Scott II’s play tells the story of seven men who are about to discover the extraordinary in an exploration of vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century. The play sheds light on the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves.

The cast will be led by Jerome Preston Bates (American Son), Brandon Dion Gregory (Let the Church Say Amen), Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, (The Scottsboro Boys), Reynaldo Piniella (The Death of the Last Black Man), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), Jody Reynard (Summer), and Garrett Turner (Half Time), with DJ Chesney Snow (In Transit) and dancers Ashley Pierre-Louis and Hollie E. Wright.

The production will also have music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony nominee Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud), costume design by Tony nominee and Drama Desk winner Toni-Leslie James (Come From Away) and Devario D. Simmons (In The Next Room at Theatre VCU), lighting design by Ryan O’Gara (A Night with Janis Joplin national tour), projection design by Tony and Drama Desk nominee Sven Ortel (Newsies), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Fires in the Mirror at Signature Theatre Company). Casting is by Calleri Casting.

Producers are Brian Moreland (Sea Wall / A Life) and Ron Simons (Ain’t Too Proud).