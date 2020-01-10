Go Inside Rehearsals for Alliance Theatre's Maybe Happy Ending, Directed by Tony Nominee Michael Arden

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Rehearsals for Alliance Theatre's Maybe Happy Ending, Directed by Tony Nominee Michael Arden
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 10, 2020
Buy Tickets to Maybe Happy Ending
 
The new musical begins performances January 21 at the Atlanta venue.
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Benjamin Moore, Andy Mientus, and Dez Duron_HR.jpg
Benjamin Moore, Andy Mientus, and Dez Duron A’riel Tinter

Rehearsals are underway for Alliance Theatre’s American premiere of the new musical Maybe Happy Ending, which will play the Coca-Cola Stage January 21–February 16. Directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening), the Atlanta cast features Kenny Tran, Cathy Ang, Dez Duron, and John D. Haggerty.

Maybe Happy Ending, which has a book and music by Will Aronson and a book and lyrics by Hue Park, is set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, Korea, where two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex on the edge of the city. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love.

“I am so thrilled to be working with these incredible artists to bring the work of Park and Aronson to audiences,” said director Arden. “It’s a beautiful and human story that reflects how when you sign up to love someone, you in turn must sign up to lose them. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this incredible piece, led by this sensational company of actors.”

In Rehearsals for Maybe Happy Ending

In Rehearsals for Maybe Happy Ending

16 PHOTOS
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Company_HR-2.jpg
Company A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Benjamin Moore, Andy Mientus, and Dez Duron_HR.jpg
Benjamin Moore, Andy Mientus, and Dez Duron A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Andy Mientus and Cathy Ang_HR.jpg
Andy Mientus and Cathy Ang A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Dez Duron_HR-2.jpg
Dez Duron A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Hue Park and Will Aronson_HR.jpg
Hue Park and Will Aronson A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Deborah Abramson_HR.jpg
Deborah Abramson A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_John D. Haggerty and Andy Mientus_HR.jpg
John D. Haggerty and Andy Mientus A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Kenny Tran_HR.jpg
Kenny Tran A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Dez Duron_HR.jpg
Dez Duron A’riel Tinter
Maybe Make Believe_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2020_Kenny Tran, Cathy Ang, and Greg Matteso_HR.jpg
Kenny Tran, Cathy Ang, and Greg Matteso A’riel Tinter
Share

The production will also have scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On this Island), costume design by Clint Ramos (The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed), lighting design by Travis Hagenbuch, projections design by Sven Ortel (Newsies the Musical), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Once On This Island), and music direction by Deborah K. Abramson.

Written in two versions—English-language and Korean-language—the Korean-language version had its world premiere in Seoul, Korea, in 2016, where it won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Book, Lyrics, and Music. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!