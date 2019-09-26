Go Inside Rehearsals for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf at the Public

Photos   Go Inside Rehearsals for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf at the Public
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 26, 2019
 
Ntozake Shange’s Obie-winning drama will begin performances Off-Broadway October 8.
Cast in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf

Rehearsals are underway for the Public Theater’s revival of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. Directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown, performances will begin October 8 in the Martinson Hall prior to an official opening October 22 for a run through November 17.

The cast will feature playwright Sasha Allen as Lady in Blue, Celia Chevalier (FBI) as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza (Mary Jane) as Lady in Orange, recent Juilliard grad Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black) as Lady in Yellow, choreographer and MacArthur Grant recipient Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes (Big River) as Lady in Purple.

The late Shange’s form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement; each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

Sasha Allen and Leah C. Gardiner in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
Cast in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
Deah Love Harriott and Martha Redbone in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
Cast in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
Celia Chevalier in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
Alexandria Wailes, Camille A. Brown, and Candace Broecker-Penn in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
Adrienne C. Moore in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
