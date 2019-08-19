Go Inside Rehearsals for Hercules in Central Park

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 19, 2019
 
Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Roger Bart, and more star in the Public Works staging at the Delacorte starting August 31.
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jelani Alladin and Krysta Rodriguez in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus

Rehearsals are underway for the Public Works' staging of Disney's Herclues, starring Jelani Aladdin, Krysta Rodriguez, Rogert Bart, James Monroe Iglehart, and Tamika Lawrence. Directed by Lear deBessonet with choreography by Chase Brock, Hercules will play a free run August 31–September 8. As with previous Public Works shows, performances will feature professional actors with over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

The cast will also feature Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore, along with a special featured performance by 2019 Tony Honor Award recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

Public Works' Hercules in Rehearsals

Public Works' Hercules in Rehearsals

10 PHOTOS
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lear deBessonet and Jelani Alladin in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Chase Brock and Cast in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Arianne Recto and Shannon Rhett in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Isabelle Romero, Hasaan Bailey, and Kelly Campbell in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeff Hiller and Nelson Chimilio in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Roger Bart in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Roger Bart and Jelani Alladin in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jelani Alladin and Krysta Rodriguez in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
The Cast of Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas in rehearsal for Public Works’ Hercules Joan Marcus
As previously reported, the musical will include Alan Menken and David Zippel’s songs from the 1997 animated film, along with new material and an adapted book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. The Public's Hercules is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Clements.

