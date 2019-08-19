Go Inside Rehearsals for Hercules in Central Park

Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Roger Bart, and more star in the Public Works staging at the Delacorte starting August 31.

Rehearsals are underway for the Public Works' staging of Disney's Herclues, starring Jelani Aladdin, Krysta Rodriguez, Rogert Bart, James Monroe Iglehart, and Tamika Lawrence. Directed by Lear deBessonet with choreography by Chase Brock, Hercules will play a free run August 31–September 8. As with previous Public Works shows, performances will feature professional actors with over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

The cast will also feature Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore, along with a special featured performance by 2019 Tony Honor Award recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.

As previously reported, the musical will include Alan Menken and David Zippel’s songs from the 1997 animated film, along with new material and an adapted book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. The Public's Hercules is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Clements.

