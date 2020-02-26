Go Inside Rehearsals for Immersive New U.K. Production of Zorro the Musical

Benjamin Purkiss stars as the masked hero in the musical, featuring original music by the Gipsy Kings.

An immersive new production of Zorro the Musical, which will open at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre in March, has released new photos if its sword-wielding cast.

Directed by Christian Durham (Breaking The Code, Quaint Honour) with choreography by Cressida Carre, Zorro the Musical begins performances March 14 for a run scheduled through April 18. Featuring Gipsy King hits such as "Bamboleo," and "Baila Me," Zorro the Musical follows the masked vigilante on his fight for freedom, love, and goodness.

The cast includes Blue's Antony Costa as Garcia, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Ramon, Emma Kingston as Luisa, Genevieve Nicole as Inez, Kit Orton as Don Alejandro, and Benjamin Purkiss as the masked hero.

Rounding out the company are Ajjaz Awad, Amy Bastani, Isobel Bates, Ben Boskovic, Maxwell Griffin, Matthew Heywood, Jessica Pardoe, Thomas Ping, Seren Sandham-Davies, and Stylianos Thomadakis.

Zorro the Musical features music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron and lyrics and a book by Stephen Clark. The original story is by Clark and Helen Edmundson; John Cameron is the show's co-composer and adapter.

The production is presented by Katy Lipson and John Gertz and will feature design by Rosa Maggiora, orchestrations and musical direction by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, and lighting design by Matt Haskins. The creative team also includes Flamenco specialist Maria Vega, fight director Renny Krupinski, and casting director Jane Deitch.