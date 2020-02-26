Go Inside Rehearsals for The Vagrant Trilogy Off-Broadway at the Public

Go Inside Rehearsals for The Vagrant Trilogy Off-Broadway at the Public
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 26, 2020
 
An epic story told in three parts, the new work delves into the Palestinian struggle for home and identity.
Rudy Roushdi, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Hadi Tabbal, and Tala Ashe Joan Marcus

Rehearsals have begun for the Public Theater's upcoming production of The Vagrant Trilogy by Mona Mansour. An epic story about the Palestinian struggle for home and identity, the production will begin March 17 ahead of an April 1 opening.

Directed by Mark Wing-Davey, the cast is made up of Tala Ashe, Ramsey Faragallah, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Rudy Roushdi, and Hadi Tabbal. The six actors play 19 roles in Mansour's drama spanning four decades and three generations of a family uprooted by war and politics.

In Part One, Adham, a Palestinian Wordsworth scholar, goes to London in 1967 with his new wife to deliver a lecture. When war breaks out at home, he must decide in an instant what to do—a choice that will affect the rest of his life. The two parts that follow explore alternate realities based on that decision, together painting a picture of Palestinian displacement and a refugee’s life of permanent impermanence.

Mark Wing-Davey Joan Marcus
Rudy Roushdi, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Hadi Tabbal, and Tala Ashe Joan Marcus
Rudy Roushdi, Hadi Tabbal, and Tala Ashe Joan Marcus
Nadine Malouf, Osh Ghanimah, and Hadi Tabbal Joan Marcus
Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, and Mark Wing-Davey Joan Marcus
Rudy Roushdi and Nadine Malouf Joan Marcus
Hayat Abu Samra and Mona Mansour Joan Marcus
Hadi Tabbal and Tala Ashe Joan Marcus
The Vagrant Trilogy will feature scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and video design by Greg Emetaz.

