Go Inside Season 3 Premiere of Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Season 3 Premiere of Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 02, 2019
 
Krysta Rodriguez, Lesli Margherita, Isaac Cole Powell, and more attended the September 30 premiere of the award-winning web series' third season.
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor Evan Zimmerman

The Indie Series Award–winning Indoor Boys held its Season 3 premiere September 30 ahead of its October 1 return. The third season of the series reunites show creators Alex Wyse (Wicked) and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) onscreen as longtime friends with questionable boundaries. The LGBTQ+ show explores the community’s definition of relationships that go beyond the heteronormative construct.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, returning are Indie Series Award nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Hello, Dolly! National Tour), Veanne Cox (Company), Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show), Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages), Kyle Harris (West Side Story), and winner Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Public Works’ Hercules).

READ: Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor, Krysta Rodriguez Win 2019 Indie Series Awards for Indoor Boys

Among the Broadway alums joining Indoor Boys for the first time are Noah Galvin (Waitress), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Sean Grandillo (Spring Awakening), upcoming Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher, and Solea Pfeiffer, currently starring in Almost Famous.

Flip through photos from the premiere below:

Inside the Season 3 Premiere of Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys

Inside the Season 3 Premiere of Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys

12 PHOTOS
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Andrew Chappelle Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Daniel K. Isaac Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jimmy Brewer and Marc Kudisch Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Alex Gibson Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Louderman and Kasie Gasparini Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Lesli Margherita and Nathan Lee Graham Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Alex Wyse Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Wesley Taylor Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor Evan Zimmerman
Indoor Boys_Season 3 Premiere_2019_X_HR
Wesley Taylor, Sean Grandillo and Alex Wyse Evan Zimmerman
Share

Indoor Boys is executive produced by Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O’Connor with co-producers Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

All episodes are available for streaming on IndoorBoys.tv.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!