Go Inside Season 3 Premiere of Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor's Indoor Boys

Krysta Rodriguez, Lesli Margherita, Isaac Cole Powell, and more attended the September 30 premiere of the award-winning web series' third season.

The Indie Series Award–winning Indoor Boys held its Season 3 premiere September 30 ahead of its October 1 return. The third season of the series reunites show creators Alex Wyse (Wicked) and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) onscreen as longtime friends with questionable boundaries. The LGBTQ+ show explores the community’s definition of relationships that go beyond the heteronormative construct.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, returning are Indie Series Award nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Hello, Dolly! National Tour), Veanne Cox (Company), Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show), Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages), Kyle Harris (West Side Story), and winner Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Public Works’ Hercules).

READ: Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor, Krysta Rodriguez Win 2019 Indie Series Awards for Indoor Boys

Among the Broadway alums joining Indoor Boys for the first time are Noah Galvin (Waitress), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Sean Grandillo (Spring Awakening), upcoming Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher, and Solea Pfeiffer, currently starring in Almost Famous.

Flip through photos from the premiere below:



Indoor Boys is executive produced by Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O’Connor with co-producers Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

All episodes are available for streaming on IndoorBoys.tv.

