Go Inside Slave Play's Impromptu Times Square Dance Party

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Slave Play's Impromptu Times Square Dance Party
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 02, 2019
Buy Tickets to Slave Play
 
Cast members Ato Blankson-Wood and Chalia La Tour joined playwright Jeremy O. Harris for the theatre district festivities.
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Courtesy of DKC/O&M

Slave Play held an impromptu dance party in Times Square on November 29, taking place in front of the Kehinde Wiley statue “Rumors of War” between 46th and 47th Streets. Harris was joined by cast members Ato Blankson-Wood and Chalia La Tour, as well as DJ Papi Juice.

The "Rumors of War" statue, Wiley's response to the controversy over the continued defense of Confederate Army statues in the United States, was unveiled in Times Square September 21, where it stayed until December 1. It will next be moved to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, where it will remain permanently among still-standing confederate statues in the city.

READ: Jeremy O. Harris on Combating Plot Overdoses and Sparking Conversation With Broadway's Slave Play

Slave Play continues its Broadway run at the Golden Theatre, where it is scheduled to play through January 19.

Flip through photos from the dance party below:

Inside Slave Play's Impromptu Times Square Dance Party

Inside Slave Play's Impromptu Times Square Dance Party

14 PHOTOS
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Slave Play Dance Party Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris and Chalia La Tour Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris and Chalia La Tour Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris and Chalia La Tour Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
Ato Blankson-Wood Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Slave Play_Broadway_Times Square Dance Party_2019_X_HR
DJ Papi Juice Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!