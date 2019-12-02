Go Inside Slave Play's Impromptu Times Square Dance Party

Cast members Ato Blankson-Wood and Chalia La Tour joined playwright Jeremy O. Harris for the theatre district festivities.

Slave Play held an impromptu dance party in Times Square on November 29, taking place in front of the Kehinde Wiley statue “Rumors of War” between 46th and 47th Streets. Harris was joined by cast members Ato Blankson-Wood and Chalia La Tour, as well as DJ Papi Juice.

The "Rumors of War" statue, Wiley's response to the controversy over the continued defense of Confederate Army statues in the United States, was unveiled in Times Square September 21, where it stayed until December 1. It will next be moved to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, where it will remain permanently among still-standing confederate statues in the city.

Slave Play continues its Broadway run at the Golden Theatre, where it is scheduled to play through January 19.

Flip through photos from the dance party below:

