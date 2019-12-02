Go Inside Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert With Hadestown’s André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert With Hadestown’s André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 02, 2019
 
The eighth annual concert benefiting The Actors Fund played The Green Room 42 December 1.
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
André De Shields Joseph Marzullo/WENN

SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert, Scott Nevins’ benefit for The Actors Fund, played The Green Room 42 December 1.

To commemorate the eighth annual holiday event, the host and producer welcomed Hadestown Tony Award winner André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, LA to Vegas, The Wild Party), Chris Weaver (NBC’s The Voice), singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll, cabaret star and recording artist Natalie Douglas, Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Haviland Stillwell (Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof), Natalie Joy Johnson (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots), Jesse J.P. Johnson (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), Erin Quill (Avenue Q), Julie Garnyé (Come From Away tour), and Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls)

The concert featured music direction and arrangements by Brian Nash with background vocal arrangements by Rosen.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

Go Inside SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert With Hadestown’s André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham, and More

Go Inside SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert With Hadestown’s André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham, and More

22 PHOTOS
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Scott Nevins and André De Shields Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Scott Nevins and cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Scott Nevins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Jesse J.P. Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Haviland Stillwell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Lexi Lawson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Scott Nevins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Marissa Rosen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Randi Driscoll Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sparkle Actor's Fund Benefit_The Green Room 42_2019_HR
Erin Quill Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!