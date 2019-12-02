Go Inside Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert With Hadestown’s André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham, and More

The eighth annual concert benefiting The Actors Fund played The Green Room 42 December 1.

SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert, Scott Nevins’ benefit for The Actors Fund, played The Green Room 42 December 1.

To commemorate the eighth annual holiday event, the host and producer welcomed Hadestown Tony Award winner André De Shields, Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, LA to Vegas, The Wild Party), Chris Weaver (NBC’s The Voice), singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll, cabaret star and recording artist Natalie Douglas, Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Haviland Stillwell (Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof), Natalie Joy Johnson (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots), Jesse J.P. Johnson (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), Erin Quill (Avenue Q), Julie Garnyé (Come From Away tour), and Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls)

The concert featured music direction and arrangements by Brian Nash with background vocal arrangements by Rosen.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

