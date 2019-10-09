Go Inside the 2019 Henry Hewes Design Awards

Photos   Go Inside the 2019 Henry Hewes Design Awards
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 09, 2019
 
The annual awards recognize artistry on the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway stages.
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, Charlie Corcoran, Jane Greenwood, Yi Zhao, Montana Levi Blanco, and Amith Chandrashaker Monica Simoes

Five designers and their work Off-Broadway were recognized with 2019 Henry Hewes Design Awards in an October 7 ceremony. This year's honors nominated over 90 theatre artists for their work in 63 productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway stages.

This year's recipients are scenic designer Charlie Corcoran (The O’Casey Trilogy, Irish Repertory Theatre), costume designer Montana Levi Blanco (Ain’t No Mo’, Public Theater), lighting designers Amith Chandrashaker (Boesman and Lena, Signature Theatre) and Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand, New York Theatre Workshop), and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview, Soho Rep).

"All five of the 2019 honorees are receiving their first award from the Hewes committee," said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chairman of the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee. "We are delighted to honor them for their brilliant work and superb contributions to the world of New York theatre design."

Flip through photos from the ceremony below:

Inside the 2019 Hewes Awards

Inside the 2019 Hewes Awards

12 PHOTOS
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Yi Zhao, Amith Chandrashaker, Jane Greenwood, Charlie Corcoran, and Montana Levi Blanco Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Jane Greenwood Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Charlie Corcoran Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Yi Zhao Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Amith Chandrashaker Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Montana Levi Blanco Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Scott Pask and Charlie Corcoran Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Jane Greenwood and Catherine Zuber Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Jules Fisher and Amith Chandrashaker Monica Simoes
Hewes Awards 2019_X_HR
Jules Fisher and Yi Zhao Monica Simoes
