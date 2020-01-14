Go Inside the 2019 Steinberg Playwright Awards Honoring Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Go Inside the 2019 Steinberg Playwright Awards Honoring Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 14, 2020
 
The Fairview and Cambodian Rock Band playwrights are the recipients of the 2019 award, which comes with a $50,000 cash prize.
Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee.jpg
Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Playwrights Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee were honored at the 2019 Steinberg Playwright Awards, presented January 13. The two are the recipients of the award from the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, whose past recipients include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lucas Hnath, and Dominique Morisseau, and which comes with a cash prize of $50,000.

“I am so honored by this prize; it’s an awe inspiring list of playwrights to be among! I’m so grateful to the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for strengthening our theatrical ecosystem by supporting a diverse variety of artists and theaters, and thankful to the committee for their consideration,” said Drury in a statement.

“Playwrights create the blueprints for worlds shaded in and populated by a village of collaborators. That village includes supporters like Steinberg. The Trust has had a huge impact on my work and career, both through this award and through its support of America's regional theaters. This prize deepens that relationship and focuses me on the work that I might do in the future,” said Yee.

The Distinguished Playwright Award and Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented in alternating years to recognize established playwrights whose body of work has made significant contributions to the American theatre, as well as up-and-coming American playwrights and the promise they hold for the future of American theatre. Last year, the Distinguished Playwright Award was awarded to Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks.

Go Inside the 2019 Steinberg Awards Honoring Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee

Go Inside the 2019 Steinberg Awards Honoring Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee

32 PHOTOS
William D. Zabel
William D. Zabel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Matt MacNelly
Matt MacNelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Oskar Eustis
Oskar Eustis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucas Hnath
Lucas Hnath Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Henry Hwang
David Henry Hwang Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland
Carole Krumland and Ted Krumland Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Garth Kravits
Garth Kravits Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Montego Glover
Montego Glover Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hannah Cabell, Luke Robertson, Heather Alicia Simms, Roslyn Ruff, Natalia Payne, and Jed Resnick
Hannah Cabell, Luke Robertson, Heather Alicia Simms, Roslyn Ruff, Natalia Payne, and Jed Resnick Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Raja Feather Kelly
Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!