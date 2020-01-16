Go Inside the Broadway Opening of My Name is Lucy Barton

Go Inside the Broadway Opening of My Name is Lucy Barton
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 16, 2020
The Manhattan Theatre Club production, starring Laura Linney, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 15.
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway premiere of Rona Munro's My Name is Lucy Barton, adapted from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel, opened January 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The Manhattan Theatre Club and London Theatre Company production stars Laura Linney, who reprises her role from the acclaimed London run.

Directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre, My Name is Lucy Barton began performances on Broadway January 4.

In My Name Is Lucy Barton, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Laura Linney
Laura Linney Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laura Linney
Laura Linney Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laura Linney
Laura Linney Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro
Elizabeth Strout, Laura Linney, and Rona Munro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Strout and James Tierney
Elizabeth Strout and James Tierney Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rona Munro
Rona Munro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nick Starr and Lynne Meadow
Nick Starr and Lynne Meadow Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlotte d'Amboise and Walter Bobbie
Charlotte d'Amboise and Walter Bobbie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Broadway premiere features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Peter Mumford, sound design by John Leonard, and projection design by Luke Halls. The Broadway premiere is presented by MTC and The London Theatre Company in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

Linney was last seen on Broadway alongside Cynthia Nixon in MTC's revival of The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman. Her Broadway credits include Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen, The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Uncle Vanya.

