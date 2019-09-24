Inside Rehearsals for National Tour of Disney's Frozen

Photos   Inside Rehearsals for National Tour of Disney's Frozen
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 24, 2019
 
Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler will lead the tour of the hit Broadway musical this fall.
Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Evan Zimmerman

Rehearsals are underway for the first national tour of Disney's hit musical Frozen, directed by Tony winner Michael Grandage and based on the blockbuster animated film of the same name. The tour, which stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, will launch in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24 prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4–February 2, 2020.

Joining Bowman and Innerbichler will be Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), who is married to Bowman, as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, the musical opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

Flip through photos from the first rehearsal below:

Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman Evan Zimmerman
Caroline Innerbichler Evan Zimmerman
Caroline Bowman, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Caroline Innerbichler Evan Zimmerman
Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Evan Zimmerman
Mason Reeves and Caroline Innerbichler Evan Zimmerman
Evan Strand, F. Michael Haynie, and Collin Baja Evan Zimmerman
Jeremy Morse Evan Zimmerman
Michael Grandage and the Touring Company of Frozen Evan Zimmerman
Michael Grandage Evan Zimmerman
Touring Company of Frozen Evan Zimmerman
