Go Inside the First Rehearsal of Arena Stage’s Newsies

The production of the Disney musical will begin performances in Washington, D.C., at the Mead Center for American Theater November 1.

Arena Stage’s production of Newsies will begin performances in Washington, D.C., November 1. The production, featuring music by Alan Menken, book by Harvey Fierstein, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, will play through December 22 at the Mead Center for American Theater.

Based on the 1992 Disney film, Newsies is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

Flip through photos of first rehearsal below:



Newsies stars Daniel J. Maldonado as Jack Kelly, Erin Weaver as Katherine Plumber, Edward Gero as Joseph Pulitzer, Joe Montoya as Crutchie, Ethan Van Slyke, as Davey Jacobs, Thomas Adrian Simpson as Wiesel, Nova Payton as Medda Larkin, and both Josiah Smothers and Hazel Hay as Les Jacobs.

Rounding out the cast are Rory Boyd as Oscar Delancey, Wyn Delano as Snyder the Spider, Michael Hewitt as Morris Delancey and ensemble members Christian Douglas, Jamie Smithson, and Carole Denise Jones.

Directed by Molly Smith and choreographed by Parker Esse, the production stars features scenic design by Ken MacDonald, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell, sound design by Daniel Erdberg, and music direction by Laura Berquist.