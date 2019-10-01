Go Inside the First Rehearsal of Arena Stage’s Newsies

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside the First Rehearsal of Arena Stage’s Newsies
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 01, 2019
Buy Tickets to Newsies
 
The production of the Disney musical will begin performances in Washington, D.C., at the Mead Center for American Theater November 1.
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Company of Newsies Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater

Arena Stage’s production of Newsies will begin performances in Washington, D.C., November 1. The production, featuring music by Alan Menken, book by Harvey Fierstein, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, will play through December 22 at the Mead Center for American Theater.

Based on the 1992 Disney film, Newsies is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

Flip through photos of first rehearsal below:

Go Inside the First Rehearsal of Arena Stage’s Newsies

Go Inside the First Rehearsal of Arena Stage’s Newsies

9 PHOTOS
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Joe Montoya, Kelli Youngman, and Daniel J. Maldonado Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Alejo Vietti, Molly Smith, and Edward Gero Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Hazel Hay and Josiah Smothers Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Michael John Hughes, Wyn Delano, Molly Smith, and Lucy Spring Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Michael Hewitt and Rory Boyd Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Emre Ocak, Ethan Van Slyke, and Luke Spring Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Christian Douglas, Javier Del Pilar, Chaz Wolcott, Tanner Pflueger, and Michael John Hughes Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Company of Newsies Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Newsies_Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater_Rehearsal_2019_HR
Edward Gero, Erin Weaver, Jamie Smithson, Thomas Adrian Simpson, and Rory Boyd Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Share

Newsies stars Daniel J. Maldonado as Jack Kelly, Erin Weaver as Katherine Plumber, Edward Gero as Joseph Pulitzer, Joe Montoya as Crutchie, Ethan Van Slyke, as Davey Jacobs, Thomas Adrian Simpson as Wiesel, Nova Payton as Medda Larkin, and both Josiah Smothers and Hazel Hay as Les Jacobs.

Rounding out the cast are Rory Boyd as Oscar Delancey, Wyn Delano as Snyder the Spider, Michael Hewitt as Morris Delancey and ensemble members Christian Douglas, Jamie Smithson, and Carole Denise Jones.

Directed by Molly Smith and choreographed by Parker Esse, the production stars features scenic design by Ken MacDonald, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell, sound design by Daniel Erdberg, and music direction by Laura Berquist.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!